Calgary Fire Department, Alberta Environment investigate oil slick on Bow River

The Calgary Fire Department (CFD) is investigating after a substance believed to be mineral oil was spotted on the Bow River, near the Harvie Passage.

In a media statement released Friday morning, Alberta Environment and Parks (AEP) said the oil was released from the outfall at 17 Ave SE and Deerfoot Trail and that it had entered into the western irrigation canal.

The call came in at around 6:20 a.m. on Friday.

Hazardous material, aquatic teams and fire crews are on scene working to contain the spill, along with city drainage crews.

CFD said in a statement on Friday that there is no danger to the public, but they are asking people to avoid the area as crews continue their work.

AEP said the city is shutting in the outfall and attempting to locate the source of the spill and determine the impact on the drainage system. Water users downstream of the spill are being notified.

The CFD is also reminding Calgarians that a boating advisory on the Bow River remains in place due to seasonally high flow rates.