Scaled down Marineland to open in June without rides, animal exhibits

Marineland Canada has revealed details about its late June opening and some well-known attractions, like roller coasters and some animal exhibits, will not be an option for visitors.

The Niagara Falls, Ont., park will open June 28 and operate seven days a week until the end of the Labour Day weekend.

However, the park said it’s in the middle of a redevelopment plan under new ownership and that only a “modified” experience will be offered for 2024.

Rides like the SkyScreamer, Star Voyager, Dragon Mountain and freefall Eagle Tower will not be operating for the coming season.

The plans also don’t include the aquarium, land animal exhibits, Penguin Palace, and educational presentations.

Additionally, the Hungry Bear restaurant will not be open and no details were given on the status of Arctic Cove, which typically is home to the park’s beluga whales.

The outlet will now rely on the Polar Splash pad, its picnic area and Friendship Cove as major draws in the spring and summer.

“As Marineland prepares for a strategic evolution and redevelopment plan that will occur under new ownership, the park will be focusing on core attractions and experiences this season and offering guests a substantial discount on admission,” the park said in a statement.

Discounted tickets are expected to offset the scaling back of attractions with a basic ticket going for $14.95 compared with the $52.95 charged in 2023.

The park did not reveal details on whom the new owners or partners may be and also didn’t disclose why a number of its attractions will not be operating in 2024.

In mid-April the park confirmed a reopening despite rumours of an uncertain future in the community.

Activists World Animal Protection (WAP) said the release revealed little about the park’s future as well as the fate of the animals and other species that still reside in exhibits.

The group said the recent changes “fall short of a complete transition” even though there are hints the park is moving away from animal attractions.

In April, the Canadian Press reported 17 beluga whales, an orca, dolphin, two seals and a pair of sea lions have died since 2019 at Marineland.

The attraction was found guilty in March under Ontario’s animal welfare legislation for failing to comply with an order related to the care of three young black bears.

“World Animal Protection is renewing its call to have Marineland either transition away completely from animal entertainment or be shut down by province,” said WAP campaign director Melissa Matlow said in a statement on May 1.