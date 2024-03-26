Menu

Environment

2 more belugas dead at Marineland, bringing total whale deaths to 17 since 2019

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 26, 2024 9:29 am
Click to play video: 'Beluga whale dies at Marineland, becomes 15th whale to die in past 4 years'
Beluga whale dies at Marineland, becomes 15th whale to die in past 4 years
WATCH: Beluga whale dies at Marineland – Dec 17, 2023
Ontario says two more beluga whales have died at Marineland.

The Ministry of the Solicitor General says the Niagara Falls, Ont., park informed it the two died some time this month.

The province did not say how the whales died.

Sixteen beluga whales and one killer whale have died at the park since 2019, The Canadian Press has learned.

Trending Now

Ontario’s Animal Welfare Service has been investigating the park since 2020.

Marineland did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

