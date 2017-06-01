‘Dangerous conditions’ on Bow River prompt warning against water activities

Those planning to take advantage of the warm, sunny weather on the Bow River are being advised to make other plans, as the river is dangerously high.

The flow rate in the river is 293 cubic metres per second, according to the City of Calgary.

READ MORE: Rafters rescued from Bow River after raft strikes Zoo Bridge

“[This] is higher than we’ve seen in the last two years,” said Calgary Fire Department spokesperson Carol Henke.

“Runoff from melting snow in the mountains is causing very cold water temperatures, increased floating debris and high turbidity in the Bow River, which makes for very poor visibility and dangerous conditions.”

Those high waters have prompted the city to advise Calgarians against all boating and other watercraft activities on the river.

Calgary fire and police crews will continue to monitor the river while the advisory is in place, but the city still wants people to stay off the water until the flow returns to normal.

READ MORE: Close call for 2 men rafting on Bow River in Calgary

On the water isn’t the only place people could be putting themselves in danger, the city said: the riverbanks can also pose a threat with water this high.

“Calgarians are urged to exercise caution around river banks as the fast-moving water can cause erosion and river banks can collapse,” Henke said.

Residents are also being reminded that the Harvie Passage is still closed to recreational boat traffic as the the city works to restore that portion of the river they say poses an “extreme risk.”

READ MORE: Calgarians told to be on alert as flood season starts

There are no flood advisories in Calgary at this time, however the period between May 15 and July 15 is the time when the city is most prone to flooding, so Calgarians should be on the lookout.