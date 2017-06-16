Taco Bell opens to lineup in Saskatoon

Would you lose sleep and wait in line for nine and a half hours for a taco?

Well, that’s exactly what the first person in line did for the opening of a new Taco Bell in Saskatoon.

READ MORE: Food Truck Wars coming to Saskatoon

Even police were present for crowd and traffic control as the chain restaurant officially held its grand opening on Thursday.

Located on 8th Street and Arlington Avenue, it’s technically the second Taco Bell to have ever existed in the city. At one point, Marquis Hall on the University of Saskatchewan campus had one.

The first 100 food fanatics through the door received numbered T-shirts saying where they were in line.

Traffic was reportedly lined up for blocks to enter the drive-thru until as late as midnight.