Food for Thought: Food Truck Wars coming to Saskatoon

The third annual Saskatoon Food Truck Wars is back for 2017 at the Sutherland Curling Club. This year the event will take place over two weekends from June 16-18 and 23-25.

Alpha Dog Waffles, Rebel Melt, Soom Soom and the Mean Green Ice Cream Machine stopped by Global News Morning on Monday to showoff some of their favourite dishes for this week’s Food for Thought segment.

According to Food Truck Wars organizer David Mah, who’s also the owner of Bartari video game restaurant, there will be a total of 24 food trucks participating, 12 each weekend. The trucks will be battling it out in flavour challenges and the winner will be chosen based on popular vote and scores from local judges.

On top of food trucks there will be live entertainment, food eating and wrestling competitions, a Russian egg roulette trivia game and beer gardens inside.

Event times:

Friday, June 17, 5-10 p.m.

Saturday, June 18, 12-10 p.m.

Sunday, June 19, 12-5 p.m.

Friday, June 23, 5-10 p.m.

Saturday, June 24, 12-10 p.m.

Sunday, June 25, 12-5 p.m.