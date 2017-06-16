Crime
June 16, 2017 12:33 pm
Updated: June 16, 2017 12:42 pm

Appeal hearing for convicted killer David Woods delayed

A decision on whether convicted killer David Woods will be granted a new trial has been delayed.

A decision on whether a convicted killer will be granted a new trial has been delayed until the fall.

Arguments were expected to get underway in Regina on Thursday at an appeal hearing for David Woods.

Woods, 54, was planning on representing himself until he retained a lawyer last week.

At the request of his counsel, the hearing has been postponed.

In 2014, a Saskatoon jury found Woods guilty of first-degree murder in the death of his wife Dorothy. He continues to serve a life sentence with no chance of parole for 25 years.

No new date for the hearing has been scheduled.

