Appeal hearing for convicted killer David Woods delayed

A decision on whether a convicted killer will be granted a new trial has been delayed until the fall.
Arguments were expected to get underway in Regina on Thursday at an appeal hearing for David Woods.
READ MORE: David Woods guilty of murdering wife Dorothy Woods
Woods, 54, was planning on representing himself until he retained a lawyer last week.
At the request of his counsel, the hearing has been postponed.
In 2014, a Saskatoon jury found Woods guilty of first-degree murder in the death of his wife Dorothy. He continues to serve a life sentence with no chance of parole for 25 years.
No new date for the hearing has been scheduled.
