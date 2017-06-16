Donald Trump says there’s no proof of his ‘collusion with the Russians,’ calls it ‘sad!’

U.S. President Donald Trump lashed out Friday over the investigation into his “collusion with the Russians” saying the lack of any proof of alleged connections is “sad!”

Trump took to Twitter Friday morning to lash out at the months-long investigation into Russia meddling.

“After 7 months of investigations & committee hearings about my ‘collusion with the Russians,’ nobody has been able to show any proof. Sad!” the president tweeted.

On Thursday, Trump took aim at the report special counsel Robert Mueller is investigating the president for obstruction of justice.

Trump slammed the “made up” and “phony” story about the Trump campaign’s collusion with the Russians.



They made up a phony collusion with the Russians story, found zero proof, so now they go for obstruction of justice on the phony story. Nice — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 15, 2017

“They made up a phony collusion with the Russians story, found zero proof, so now they go for obstruction of justice on the phony story. Nice,” Trump tweeted.

On Wednesday, the Washington Post reported Mueller is investigating Trump directly, over alleged obstruction of justice.

The story cites five officials, who spoke on the condition of anonymity. These officials claim Director of National Intelligence Daniel Coats, head of the National Security Agency Adm. Mike Rogers, and Rogers’ recently departed deputy, Richard Ledgett, agreed to be interviewed by Mueller’s investigators as soon as this week.

In addition, officials also said investigators have been looking for any evidence of possible financial crimes among Trump associates.

Trump hammered off a second tweet Thursday, again calling the investigation a “WITCH HUNT.”

“You are witnessing the single greatest WITCH HUNT in American political history – led by some very bad and conflicted people!” the president tweeted.

Accusations of obstruction arose last month when Trump fired former FBI director James Comey. The ex-FBI boss testified in a senate hearing last week that he believed he was fired “because of the Russia investigation.”

Trump’s legal team quickly denounced the report on Wednesday.

“The FBI leak of information regarding the president is outrageous, inexcusable and illegal,” a spokesman for Trump’s legal team, Mark Corallo, said.

Late Thursday, reports surfaced Vice President Mike Pence hired a lawyer to assist him through probes into whether there were ties between Trump’s election campaign and Russia.

Trump again took to Twitter following the reports of Pence hiring a lawyer, suggesting Hillary Clinton should be the one under investigation.

“Why is that Hillary Clintons family and Dems dealings with Russia are not looked at, but my non-dealings are?” Trump tweeted.

“Crooked H destroyed phones w/ hammer, ‘bleached’ emails, & had husband meet w/AG days before she was cleared- & they talk about obstruction?” the president said in a follow up tweet.

-with files from Global News reporter Jessica Vomiero