Donald Trump says ‘crooked Hillary’ more guilty of obstruction of justice than he is

Hours after railing against his investigation by the FBI as “the single greatest witch hunt in American political history,” U.S. President Donald Trump redirected his Twitter ire towards his rival in the 2016 presidential election, Hillary Clinton, and the Democratic Party.

Trump is being investigated for obstruction of justice over allegations he fired former FBI director James Comey because of the bureau’s probe into the Trump campaign’s collusion with Russia.

But the president suggested he was being unfairly put under the microscope, in a pair of tweets published Thursday afternoon.

The second tweet refers to Clinton’s use of a private email server to conduct state business during her tenure as secretary of state, an issue that dogged her during her ultimately failed presidential campaign.

It also revisits Trump’s previous criticism of Clinton for deleting over 30,000 emails, although Clinton defended herself by saying the messages she erased were of a personal nature.

The tweet also alludes to the controversial meeting between former Attorney General Loretta Lynch – who was overseeing the Clinton email probe – and Bill Clinton, which took place shortly before the Democratic presidential candidate was cleared of all criminal charges.

Lynch described her meeting with Bill Clinton at Phoenix airport as a chance encounter, and claimed the pair discussed grandchildren and golf rather than the Hillary Clinton email probe, ABC15 reported at the time.

