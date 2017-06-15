Donald Trump fires back at report he’s being investigated for obstruction of justice

U.S. President Donald Trump took aim Thursday at the report special counsel Robert Mueller is investigating the president for obstruction of justice.

Early Thursday morning Trump took to Twitter to slam the “made up” and “phony” story about the Trump campaign’s collusion with the Russians.

“They made up a phony collusion with the Russians story, found zero proof, so now they go for obstruction of justice on the phony story. Nice,” Trump tweeted.



They made up a phony collusion with the Russians story, found zero proof, so now they go for obstruction of justice on the phony story. Nice — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 15, 2017

On Wednesday, the Washington Post reported Mueller is investigating Trump directly, over alleged obstruction of justice.

The story cites five officials, who spoke on the condition of anonymity. These officials claim Director of National Intelligence Daniel Coats, head of the National Security Agency Adm. Mike Rogers, and Rogers’ recently departed deputy, Richard Ledgett, agreed to be interviewed by Mueller’s investigators as soon as this week.

In addition, officials also said investigators have been looking for any evidence of possible financial crimes among Trump associates.

Accusations of obstruction arose last month when Trump fired former FBI director James Comey. The ex-FBI boss testified in a senate hearing last week that he believed he was fired “because of the Russia investigation.”

Comey also testified he had told Trump he was not under investigation.

According to the report, Coats, Rogers and Ledgett will be interviewed voluntarily, though it is unclear whether they will discuss their conversations with Trump in detail or if they will be instructed by the White House to invoke executive privilege.

Trump’s legal team quickly denounced the report on Wednesday.

“The FBI leak of information regarding the president is outrageous, inexcusable and illegal,” a spokesman for Trump’s legal team, Mark Corallo, said.

A spokesman for Mueller’s team also declined to comment.

-with files from Global News reporter Jessica Vomiero