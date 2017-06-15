Red Deer RCMP at ‘unfolding incident,’ apartment building evacuated

RCMP in Red Deer responded in heavy numbers to what they said was an “unfolding incident” at an apartment building on 37 Street late Thursday afternoon.

Police said the incident is confined to the apartment building which was evacuated.

They said there is no danger to anyone outside of the building at this time.

RCMP asked citizens to avoid the area for their own safety and to give them room to do their work.

They also asked citizens to refrain from posting photos or information that could disclose police officer positions.