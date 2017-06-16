Canada
Red Deer RCMP arrest wanted man after evacuating apartment building

Quentin Lee Strawberry, 35, pictured in photos provided by Red Deer RCMP.

Supplied by RCMP
A 35-year-old man wanted by RCMP in central Alberta was arrested Thursday night in an eight-hour ordeal that spurred the evacuation of a Red Deer apartment building.

Quentin Lee Strawberry was located at an apartment building on the 5100 block of 37 Street at around 1:30 p.m.

Strawberry was wanted for armed robbery with a firearm, assault with a weapon and forcible confinement.

Believing his arrest would present a “high risk of danger to the public and police,” RCMP evacuated the apartment building.

RCMP in Red Deer responded in heavy numbers to what they said was an “unfolding incident” at an apartment building on 37 Street late Thursday afternoon.

COURTESY: Red Deer Advocate

After negotiations with the man were not successful, the RCMP Emergency Response Team (ERT) was called to the scene. Officers entered the apartment at around 9:30 p.m. and Strawberry was taken into custody.

A woman was also taken into police custody but RCMP could not say whether charges were pending against her.

Residents of the apartment building were taken by public transit to the Collicutt Centre until they were able to return home.

