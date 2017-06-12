Quentin Lee Strawberry wanted by Red Deer RCMP for armed robbery, assault

Red Deer RCMP are searching for a man who is wanted for robbery and assault, and who they say is known to evade police.

Quentin Lee Strawberry, 35, is wanted on warrants for armed robbery with a firearm, assault with a weapon and forcible confinement.

Red Deer RCMP said they have been trying to locate Strawberry and are asking for public assistance to find him. Mounties believe he is in the Red Deer area.

Strawberry is described as aboriginal, 5’10” tall and 240 pounds. He has brown eyes and brown hair, which police believe is shaved or partially shaved.

Last September, Strawberry was arrested on numerous outstanding warrants for firearms and assault charges, following a foot pursuit in the central Alberta city. At the time, police said he was actively evading police.

He also faced a lengthy list of charges in relation to an alleged carjacking and robbery that happened in Red Deer on Aug. 7, 2016.