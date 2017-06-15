Firearm seized in North Battleford, Sask. armed robbery

Battlefords RCMP have an Onion Lake, Sask., man in custody after an armed robbery Wednesday morning in North Battleford.

The robbery happened at around 4 a.m. CT outside a business in the 900-block of 101st Street.

A 25-year-old man was arrested and charged following a brief investigation.

Battlefords RCMP said a firearm was also seized.

The suspect was scheduled to make his first appearance in North Battleford provincial court on Thursday morning.