Firearm seized in North Battleford, Sask. armed robbery
A A
Battlefords RCMP have an Onion Lake, Sask., man in custody after an armed robbery Wednesday morning in North Battleford.
The robbery happened at around 4 a.m. CT outside a business in the 900-block of 101st Street.
READ MORE: Man sought after robbery at Central Butte, Sask. bank
A 25-year-old man was arrested and charged following a brief investigation.
Battlefords RCMP said a firearm was also seized.
The suspect was scheduled to make his first appearance in North Battleford provincial court on Thursday morning.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.