Firearm seized in North Battleford, Sask. armed robbery

An arrest was made after an armed robbery that took place outside of a business in North Battleford.

Battlefords RCMP have an Onion Lake, Sask., man in custody after an armed robbery Wednesday morning in North Battleford.

The robbery happened at around 4 a.m. CT outside a business in the 900-block of 101st Street.

A 25-year-old man was arrested and charged following a brief investigation.

Battlefords RCMP said a firearm was also seized.

The suspect was scheduled to make his first appearance in North Battleford provincial court on Thursday morning.

