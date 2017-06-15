Adele visits site of London high-rise apartment fire to offer support

Adele made a surprise visit to Grenfell Tower in London on Wednesday night to offer support to everyone affected by the fire that killed at least 17 people and injured more than 70 others.

The Grammy winner and her husband, Simon Konecki, were photographed at the scene of the fire that engulfed the 24-storey apartment tower.

Adele was reportedly comforting and hugging some of those affected.

Adele was going around and hugging everyone she could to comfort them — Adele Union (@AdeleUnion) June 15, 2017

The inferno began around 1 a.m. local time and burned for more than 10 hours in the Notting Hill district.

The singer was visibly distraught as she spoke with victims of the fire.

Just spotted @Adele and Simon Konecki visiting the Grenfell Tower, she was dressed in an abaya. Respect to both of you. #Adele #grenfelltower #simonkonecki A post shared by FourMee (@fourmee) on Jun 14, 2017 at 4:31pm PDT

London songstress Lily Allen also offered her support by tweeting an offer for a “bed, a lift or tea” to anyone affected by the Grenfell Tower fire.

If anyone need a bed or a lift, or tea tweet me and I'll follow back. #NorthKensington — lily #labourtine🎈 (@lilyallen) June 14, 2017

Singer Rita Ora also expressed her condolences to those affected in a tweet.

“Shocked and devastated to hear this terrible news,” she wrote. “My heart goes out to everyone affected by this horrific tragedy in West London.”

Shocked and devastated to hear this terrible news. My heart goes out to everyone affected by this horrific tragedy in west London pic.twitter.com/0pqT6WZBvU — Rita Ora (@RitaOra) June 14, 2017

Prince William, Prince Harry and Kate Middleton have already made a donation to the Evening Standard’s emergency appeal.

Kate Wills and Harry donate to Standard's fund for Grenfell Tower victims https://t.co/dAZvGxjb0v — Evening Standard (@standardnews) June 15, 2017

Buckingham Palace released a statement from the Queen commending the “incredible generosity” of volunteers in London.

“My thoughts and prayers are with those families who have lost loved ones in the Grenfell Tower fire and the many people who are still critically ill in hospital,” the Queen’s statement read. “Prince Philip and I would like to pay tribute to the bravery of firefighters and other emergency services officers who put their own lives at risk to save others.”

A message from The Queen following the fire in Grenfell Tower yesterday: https://t.co/p31TIfTf17 — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) June 15, 2017

Fashion brand Stella McCartney reached out on social media to urge the public to help, posting on Twitter locations of community drop-off points for food and clothing.

“We are here for you all and want you to know there is food and clothing here that we are sharing with those in need,” the two-part tweet read.

(1 of 2) We at Stella are a community in west London and feel so desperately sad for all affected by the recent #GrenfellTower fire… pic.twitter.com/1WyfT36RGd — Stella McCartney (@StellaMcCartney) June 14, 2017

(2 of 2) We are here for you all and want you to know there is food and clothing here that we are sharing with those in need. pic.twitter.com/ttd2a04wQD — Stella McCartney (@StellaMcCartney) June 14, 2017

Chef Jamie Oliver offered families affected by the fire free food and drinks at his nearby restaurant.

“We are in the Westfield just around the corner,” his Instagram post read. “Food and drink free of charge so just go and speak to my manager Juan and we will sort you out and give you some love.”

To any of the 100's of FAMILIES effected by this terrible fire at Grenfell Tower Notting hill today, You are all welcome to come hang out in my restaurant and be fed and watered by my Jamies Italian team. We are in the Westfield just around the corner. Food and drink free of charge so just go and speak to my manager Juan and we will sort you out and give you some love …. this is for victims of the fire our thoughts, love and prayers are with you all big love jamie x x x x A post shared by Jamie Oliver (@jamieoliver) on Jun 14, 2017 at 2:27am PDT

On Thursday, British Prime Minister Theresa May ordered a public inquiry into the blaze, which has fueled public anxiety about whether the many high-rise apartment blocks around the country are safe.

Residents of the huge Grenfell public housing complex, which had 120 apartments that housed as many as 600 people, said their warnings about possible fire risks had been ignored for years. The tower is owned by the local government in the borough of Kensington and Chelsea.

Fire safety engineers were stunned at how rapidly the fire spread, engulfing the building in less than an hour in the middle of the night and preventing firefighters from reaching many trapped inside. Some people jumped to their deaths rather than face the flames and witnesses reported seeing small children thrown from the tower by their families in a desperate bid to survive.

More than 200 firefighters worked through the night. As the heavy black smoke from the fire cleared Thursday, the huge burned-out hulk of Grenfell loomed over London’s working-class, multi-ethnic North Kensington neighbourhood.

A tenants’ group had complained for years about the risk of a fire in the building. The cause of the fire is under investigation, and authorities have refused to speculate on what could have started the blaze. But the focus has turned to renovations completed last year that added decorative touches to the building.

—With files from the Associated Press