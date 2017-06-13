World
June 13, 2017 10:51 pm
Updated: June 14, 2017 12:05 am

Fire in London turns apartment building into towering inferno

By Staff The Associated Press

WATCH LIVE: Firefighters battle fire that has engulfed Grenfell Tower in London

A A

Firefighters were battling a massive fire and evacuating residents from the burning 27-floor building in London early Wednesday morning.

One side of the building appeared to be in flames, and 45 fire engines and 200 firefighters were called to the scene.

WATCH: Massive fire engulfs London apartment block


Story continues below

The building is the Grenfell Tower in the North Kensington area.

The London Fire Brigade tweeted that the fire involved the second to the top floor and a number of people were being treated for a range of injuries.

London medics have treated 15 people for smoke inhalation as a major fire burned in west London.

The London Ambulance Service said the 15 were taken to hospitals. Police said earlier they were continuing to evacuate people from the apartment building Wednesday morning.

The fire has burned more than three hours and involved nearly every floor of the 27-story building.

The ambulance service in its statement advised people in the area to shut their windows and doors because of the smoke at the scene.

The building is the Grenfell Tower in the North Kensington area.

In this image made from video provided by Celeste Thomas @MAMAPIE, a building is on fire in London, Wednesday, June 14, 2017. Firefighters are battling a massive fire in an apartment high-rise in London. One side of the building appeared to be in flames.

Celeste Thomas @MAMAPIE via AP

George Clarke, the presenter of “Amazing Spaces,” told Radio 5 Live he was covered in ash even though he was 100 meters (yards) from the scene.

He said he saw people waving flashlights from the top levels of the building and saw rescuers “doing an incredible job” trying to get people out.

WATCH: London firefighters continue to battle massive apartment fire

Here are some more photos of the Grenfell Tower fire:

Flames and smoke billow as firefighters deal with a serious fire in a tower block at Latimer Road in West London, Britain June 14, 2017.

REUTERS/Toby Melville

Flames and smoke billow as firefighters deal with a serious fire in a tower block at Latimer Road in West London, Britain June 14, 2017.

REUTERS/Toby Melville
  • With files from Reuters

© 2017 The Canadian Press

Report an error
fire in london
fire in west london
Grenfell Tower
grenfell tower fire
grenfell tower fire london
London Fire
london grenfell tower fire
west london fire

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News