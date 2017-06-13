Fire in London turns apartment building into towering inferno

Firefighters were battling a massive fire and evacuating residents from the burning 27-floor building in London early Wednesday morning.

One side of the building appeared to be in flames, and 45 fire engines and 200 firefighters were called to the scene.

WATCH: Massive fire engulfs London apartment block

The building is the Grenfell Tower in the North Kensington area.

The London Fire Brigade tweeted that the fire involved the second to the top floor and a number of people were being treated for a range of injuries.

London medics have treated 15 people for smoke inhalation as a major fire burned in west London.

The London Ambulance Service said the 15 were taken to hospitals. Police said earlier they were continuing to evacuate people from the apartment building Wednesday morning.

The fire has burned more than three hours and involved nearly every floor of the 27-story building.

The ambulance service in its statement advised people in the area to shut their windows and doors because of the smoke at the scene.

George Clarke, the presenter of “Amazing Spaces,” told Radio 5 Live he was covered in ash even though he was 100 meters (yards) from the scene.

He said he saw people waving flashlights from the top levels of the building and saw rescuers “doing an incredible job” trying to get people out.

WATCH: London firefighters continue to battle massive apartment fire

Here are some more photos of the Grenfell Tower fire: