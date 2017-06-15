Notley to release design plans for new Calgary cancer centre

Alberta premier Rachel Notley is expected to outline design plans for the Calgary cancer centre on Thursday.

The announcement will be made at the Foothills Medical Centre at 10:15 a.m.

The new cancer centre will be built on the northeast corner of the Foothills Medical Centre campus (on parking lot 7.)

According to the Alberta Health Services website, the project will increase cancer care capacity in Calgary by “consolidating and expanding existing services in the Calgary zone to support integrated and comprehensive cancer care.”

The NDP government allocated $1.2 billion for the project in its 2016 budget, and said the construction of the centre will create hundreds of jobs.

The new medical centre will have outpatient cancer clinics, clinical support services and 160 inpatient beds.

It’s expected it will open by 2024.