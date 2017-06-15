Driftwood Crips gang targeted in year-long Toronto police investigation

Toronto police made multiple arrests on Thursday in connection to a year-long investigation targeting a street gang known as the Driftwood Crips.

Police said a number of search warrants were executed in the Greater Toronto Area during the early morning hours.

Det.-Sgt. Brett Nicol said in a video posted on Toronto police’s YouTube account that the investigation nicknamed Project Kronic focused on the street gang and their criminal associates.

“We are alleging the Driftwood Crips are operating as a criminal organization with cells that have infiltrated various communities across Ontario, into the Sudbury region, they’re throughout Saskatchewan, Alberta and into B.C.,” Nicol said.

“Our goals through these arrests and the prosecution of the parties involved in this criminal network, that we’ll be able to alleviate the threat of violence that has impacted these communities.”

Police said the investigation was led by the Toronto Police Integrated Guns and Gangs Task Force in partnership with the York Regional Police Organized Crime Bureau, the OPP Provincial Weapons Enforcement Unit and the Greater Sudbury Police Service.

Toronto police Chief Mark Saunders will provide further information on the arrests at a press conference scheduled for noon on Thursday.

PROJECT KRONIC

Numerous Search Warrants were executed across the GTA this morning. More to come at 12PM at HQ. ^shhttps://t.co/2BEzujAzEw — Toronto Police OPS (@TPSOperations) June 15, 2017

Year long investigation "Project Kronic" into Driftwood Crips street gang across the region in multi jurisdictional raids this AM #Toronto pic.twitter.com/vkCOyOAbD9 — Andrew Collins (@ACollinsPhoto) June 15, 2017