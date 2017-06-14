Searching for missing plane is no easy task

Tuesday marked day five of the search for the missing plane that took off from Cranbrook en route to Kamloops.

On board were pilot Alex Simons and passenger Sidney Robbillard.

Searchers said it has been a challenge. They said low cloud has been hampering efforts and there’s snow in the search area which is also causing problems because the plane is white.

Among those taking part in the search for the missing plane are private pilots who train for this type of situation. They are members of the Civil Air Search and Rescue Association who work in conjunction with the Canadian military in search and rescue operations.

Kelowna pilot Mark Payer took Global Okanagan’s Kelly Hayes up for a mock search for an old wreckage in the forest near Kelowna to emphasize that finding a downed plane is not as easy as it sounds.