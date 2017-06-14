Police seek 5 suspects in string of Surrey car thefts

Surrey RCMP are hoping the public can help them find five people who are wanted in a series of car thefts in the city.

Police say it is a small number of people who commit the majority of crimes in the community.

RCMP are looking for:

Bryan McGrath – 34-year-old Caucasian man, 6’0”, 185 lbs., with hazel eyes and brown hair. He is wanted for two counts of break and enter, five counts of breach of an undertaking or recognizance and theft under $5,000.

Aaron Goddard – 30-year-old Caucasian man, 5’11”, 229 lbs., with blue eyes and brown hair. He is wanted for failure To comply with a probation order.

Mitchell Coubrough – 29-year-old Caucasian man, 6’0”, 141 lbs., with brown eyes and brown hair. He is wanted for break and enter and mischief under $5,000.

Dakota Maloy – 21-year-old Aboriginal man, 5’11”, 112 lbs., with brown eyes and brown hair. He is wanted for two counts of assault.

Kelly Franceschini – 34-year-old Caucasian man, 5’8”, 160 lbs., with brown eyes and brown hair. He is wanted for possession of stolen property, possession of break and enter tools, five counts of breach of an undertaking or recognizance and two counts of theft under $5,000.

“A small number of active criminals account for the majority of crimes,” says cpl. Scotty Schumann in a release. “We want to continue the downward trend of auto theft that we are currently experiencing in the city. Focusing on those known to be prolific auto thieves will help us continue to reduce auto theft in the City of Surrey.”

Anyone with more information is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or Crime Stoppers, if they wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-TIPS or www.solvecrime.ca.