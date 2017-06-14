London police charge 25-year-old man with manslaughter in Jonathan Zak homicide case

London police have charged a second person in connection with the 2012 death of Jonathan Zak.

On Wednesday, police announced 25-year-old Thomas Lako has been charged with manslaughter. He is already in custody on other matters unrelated to the Zak investigation, according to police.

During a news conference last month, London Police Det. Sgt. Alex Krysgman announced a second-degree murder charge against 26-year old William McDonald, of no fixed address. McDonald has been in custody since February for a separate second-degree murder charge in connection with the December 2016 shooting death of Emmanuel Awai in east London.

McDonald was at large following a shooting in a parking lot off Richmond Row in April 2016 that left one man in critical condition. McDonald was charged with discharging a firearm, aggravated assault and possessing a restricted firearm in connection with the incident. Samater Ali was also charged.

Police said McDonald and Lako will both be charged jointly with one count of robbery in relation to the incident involving Zak.

Zak, 29, was fatally shot in the early morning hours of May 31, 2012, as he walked along a path through Northeast Park near Boullee Street.

Zak was returning home from a friend’s house, and at the time police called it a “random killing” suggesting robbery may have been the initial motivation.

