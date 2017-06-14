LIVE: Police to speak Wednesday after bloodied man jumps into woman’s car

Winnipeg police are speaking Wednesday morning after a man covered in blood jumped into a woman’s car and forced her to drive.

At approximately 3:20 p.m. Tuesday a woman was driving at St. Mary’s Road and Meadowood Drive when a 29-year-old man forced his way into the vehicle, according to Winnipeg police. He was bleeding from a laceration to the head.

He demanded the woman drive. She drove to Vista Avenue where he exited the vehicle. Then, two women were seen chasing him on foot.

Police were called to the scene and located the man who was transported to hospital in critical condition but later upgraded to stable.

The police investigation led officers to the 100 block of Glen Meadow Street where a new “potential scene” was located.

Winnipeg police will be releasing more information on the incident Wednesday at 11 a.m. That briefing will be live streamed on this page. It will also include updates on other current investigations: