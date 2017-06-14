Halifax police respond to ‘suspicious package’ at Miller Waste facility

Halifax Regional Police have determined that the suspicious package at Miller Waste Systems was not a threat.
Police responded to reports of a suspicious package on Horseshoe Lake Drive at 9:35 a.m. on Wednesday.
Officers proceeded to block off Horseshoe Lake Drive as well as Washmill Lake Court though the streets have now re-opened.
Police responded to the reports of a suspicious package that was located by staff at 9:25 a.m.
The Explosive Disposal Unit attended the scene and approximately 50 employees of the Miller Waste Systems were asked to leave the building.
Police are still investigating.
