Halifax police respond to ‘suspicious package’ at Miller Waste facility

Halifax Regional Police have determined that the suspicious package at Miller Waste Systems was not a threat.

Police responded to reports of a suspicious package on Horseshoe Lake Drive at 9:35 a.m. on Wednesday.

Police have access to Washmill Lake Court blocked off while they're investigating a bomb threat in the area. @globalhalifax pic.twitter.com/iJ7JuXoY5c — Alexa MacLean (@AlexaMacLean902) June 14, 2017

Officers proceeded to block off Horseshoe Lake Drive as well as Washmill Lake Court though the streets have now re-opened.

Police responded to the reports of a suspicious package that was located by staff at 9:25 a.m.

The Explosive Disposal Unit attended the scene and approximately 50 employees of the Miller Waste Systems were asked to leave the building.

Employees from HRM owned Materials Recovery Facility watch as the bomb investigation team enters the plant. @globalhalifax pic.twitter.com/9qGc0B02yC — Alexa MacLean (@AlexaMacLean902) June 14, 2017

Police are still investigating.