June 14, 2017 9:53 am
Updated: June 14, 2017 10:31 am

Halifax police respond to ‘suspicious package’ at Miller Waste facility

Police have evacuated a recycling plant on Horseshoe Lake Drive as they investigate a 'suspicious package.'

Halifax Regional Police have determined that the suspicious package at Miller Waste Systems was not a threat.

Police responded to reports of a suspicious package on Horseshoe Lake Drive at 9:35 a.m. on Wednesday.

Officers proceeded to block off  Horseshoe Lake Drive as well as Washmill Lake Court though the streets have now re-opened.

Police responded to the reports of a suspicious package that was located by staff at 9:25 a.m.

The Explosive Disposal Unit attended the scene and approximately 50 employees of the Miller Waste Systems were asked to leave the building.

Police are still investigating.

 

