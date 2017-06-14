Vancouver firefighters deal with two early morning blazes

It was a busy night for Vancouver firefighters.

Vancouver Fire and Rescue Battalion Chief Terry Nikolai says they were called to the Ranier Hotel on Carrall Street at 12:30 on Wednesday morning.

“They found one room on the third floor on fire. The sprinkler had contained it, but they did advance the hose line there, and extinguished the fire.”

Nikolai says six people have been displaced.

One woman, who was displaced, shared her story.

“I woke up, and then I heard the alarm go off shortly after that, thirty seconds after that alarm went off. I grabbed my cat, grabbed my shoes and left, went out the other way back around my building towards the fire escape, and that’s where the fire was.”

Battalion Chief Nikolai says thankfully the sprinkler system worked and no one was hurt.

No word yet as to whether or not this fire is suspicious.

Crews were also busy dealing with a garage fire in the 2800-block of West 15th Avenue in the Kitsilano area.

Assistant Chief Martin Paulson says they received the call at around 3:00 AM.

“We had the whole roof area fully involved as well, so the crews laid lines, got a really quick attack down.”

No one was hurt, and firefighters managed to save a number of vehicles in the garage.

He says it appears the fire started in one car, but they are not sure if it is suspicious.