June 14, 2017 9:06 am

Abbotsford B.C. man fights off home invasion suspect with a baseball bat

By Online News Producer  Global News

Abbotsford homeowner James Goertzen wasn't going to let an intruder into his home on Tuesday night.

An Abbotsford man was not going to let an intruder take anything from his home on Tuesday night.

James Goertzen and his wife were just sitting down for dinner when a man tried to force his way into their house in the 32700 block of Bevan Avenue.

Goertzen keeps a baseball bat beside the front door and used it to fend off the suspect.

He then put the suspect in a headlock until officers arrived to make an arrest.

The suspect was taken to hospital for minor injuries and is now in custody.

“We heard a knocking at the door and I thought it was company so I went to answer the door,” said Goertzen. “When I answered the door he brushed in and I kind of pushed him back. I have a baseball bat by the door and I sort of hit him in the sternum with it and he bent over a little bit.”

“[I have] no idea who he is whatsoever.”

The suspect is 37 years old. He’s expected to be charged with break-and-enter and assault.

