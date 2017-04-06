Teens carrying replica guns receive a warning from Abbotsford police

Abbotsford police are issuing a warning this morning about replica guns.

Officers were called to a neighbourhood on Tuesday after they received reports of someone carrying serious weapons.

They ended up seizing a few guns, one of them being a replica of what looked to be a high-powered semi-automatic rifle. It was actually a fake Airsoft gun.

The weapons were realistic looking enough they scared neighbours.

The teenagers received a warning from police about carrying the guns.

“Nowadays manufacturers and consumers are asking for guns that look and feel as real as possible,” said Const. Ian MacDonald with Abbotsford police. “Certainly these young men can make wiser decisions going forward.”