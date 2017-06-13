Grass fire breaks out along Westside Road near Kelowna
Provincial crews are assisting firefighters from West Kelowna and Wilsons Landing in tackling a small grass fire at the base of Blue Grouse Mountain along Westside Road north of Kelowna.
The blaze was reported at about 1:00 p.m. Tuesday.
The BC Wildfire Service dispatched two air-tankers and a three-member Initial Attack crew to the site.
A helicopter is also dropping water onto the flames.
There were early concerns the fire could run up a hillside and into a gully.
