Grass fire breaks out along Westside Road near Kelowna

Provincial crews are assisting firefighters from West Kelowna and Wilsons Landing in tackling a small grass fire at the base of Blue Grouse Mountain along Westside Road north of Kelowna.

The blaze was reported at about 1:00 p.m. Tuesday.

The BC Wildfire Service dispatched two air-tankers and a three-member Initial Attack crew to the site.

A helicopter is also dropping water onto the flames.

There were early concerns the fire could run up a hillside and into a gully.