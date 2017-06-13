Amber Athwal, ‘the real fighter,’ to be front and centre at Edmonton fundraiser

The five-year-old Edmonton girl who suffered brain damage from a dental visit is making improvements, her family shared Tuesday.

The gains may seem small, but to Amber Athwal’s family, they are monumental.

READ MORE: Edmonton family says little girl left in coma after dental visit

Amber suffered brain damage after she was sedated for surgery at an Edmonton dental clinic last fall. She was in a coma for weeks and is now essentially learning everything from scratch.

Amber’s parents spoke to Global News on Tuesday and say their little girl has come a long way in the past two months.

For the first time since she suffered a brain injury, Amber’s family is allowing the little girl to be seen on camera.

READ MORE: Amber Athwal celebrates 5th birthday: ‘she was very happy’

They say Amber is a happy girl most of the time. She can now move her legs and she’s starting to put a couple of words together.

“We try to get her reaction as much as we can to see what she needs,” Raman Athwal, Amber’s dad, said. “Her body movements don’t coordinate with [her] brain. She’s unable to sit and stand, her speech is limited.”

The five-year-old girl still cannot walk or sit up on her own, but her parents are hopeful.

“We are convinced for sure she will be able to walk and dance like she used to be able to do,” her father said. “She loved to dance.”

Amber used to be able to speak three languages — English, Punjabi and a little French — and would joke that she was “telligent.” Now, her vocabulary consists of five or six words.

READ MORE: Alberta dentists no longer allowed single operator sedation

“Since Day 1, our preference is Amber,” Raman said. “We left everything and our focus is Amber. Her recovery is our focus… We don’t have any option.

“We are doing our best to cope with this situation. It’s kind of a nightmare.

The family has been focused on Amber’s recovery and it has taken a financial toll on them. The Athwals have modified their home with a chair lift and are now trying to buy an accessible vehicle.

“One of use has to stay with Amber. We don’t know how long it’s going to be, how long it will take Amber to be independent, but we are prepared for that,” her father said.

A fundraiser being held Wednesday will help cover the costs of her care. Her parents say it’s important that Amber is there in person so that everyone who’s supported them can see what a “real fighter” she is.

The event starts at 6 p.m. at the Maharaja Banquet Hall.

— With files from Kendra Slugoski