Amber Athwal celebrates 5th birthday: ‘she was very happy ‘

A young Edmonton girl who was left in a coma after a dental procedure last fall celebrated her 5th birthday over the weekend at home with her family.

Amber Athwal‘s father, Raman Athwal, said they had a party for the girl on Saturday.

“She was very happy whenever we would talk about her party,” he said.

Staff at the Glenrose Rehabilitation Hospital celebrated Amber’s birthday with her last Friday, which she also enjoyed.

Raman said his daughter’s condition is improving, four months after she was left in a coma following a dental visit. Amber’s family said she was hospitalized on Sept. 7 after suffering brain damage after she was given a general anesthetic for a dental procedure.

“She smiles a lot,” Raman said, adding she is more responsive and can say a few words like mama and papa.

Raman sent Global News the following picture from Amber’s birthday party, the first picture we’ve seen of her since the procedure.

The dentist who performed the procedure, Dr. William Mather, will be sent before a hearing to determine if he’s guilty of unprofessional conduct. A date for the hearing has not yet been scheduled.

An investigation into what happened to Amber was conducted by the Alberta Dental Association and College but in November Raman said he was told the findings of the report will not be released.

Raman said he still isn’t getting answers from the ADA&C and is asking people to sign an online petition, pushing for more information.

The ADA&C council is planning a couple of town hall meetings later this month to discuss sedation and general anesthetic in dental practice. The first meeting will be held in Calgary on Jan. 17 at 7 p.m. at the Westin Hotel. Edmonton will host a meeting on Jan. 24 at 7 p.m. at the Shaw Conference Centre.

With files from Kendra Slugoski, Global News.