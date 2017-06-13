Sunken fire hydrant in Vaudreuil has residents puzzled

Social media is buzzing with a landscaping gaffe that is amusing Vaudreuil residents — a fire hydrant has been almost completely buried in the new grass in front of a townhouse project.

Vaudreuil residents scratching their heads over fire hydrant that doesn't exactly look up to code. @Global_Montreal pic.twitter.com/FtFEtipBPS — Billy Shields (@billyshields) June 13, 2017

About two weeks ago residents near the Zone 68 development on Dahlias Street noticed the blue hydrant, which barely had its spigots above ground.

Hydrant looks like it was designed for the Smurfs. It's serving a low-rise complex called Zone 68. @Global_Montreal pic.twitter.com/754bG3aUqu — Billy Shields (@billyshields) June 13, 2017

“My guess is that when they did the grass a few weeks ago, they leveled the earth, and then put down the grass,” said Jessica Bartolacci, who lives in the area.

What happened afterward, was a buried fire hydrant.

Jessica Bartolacci lives round corner from hydrant in question: could be a concern in case of fire. @Global_Montreal pic.twitter.com/ftRP6KUr1s — Billy Shields (@billyshields) June 13, 2017

Global News reached the developer, who said city workers made the mistake.

Officials from Vaudreuil said they’re looking into the matter.

Residents in the townhouse project worried that it would be difficult for firefighters to reach the hydrant in the winter if it is covered in snow.