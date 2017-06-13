Winnipeg Jets ink Marko Dano to new contract

The Winnipeg Jets have signed forward Marko Dano to a one-year, one-way contract worth $850,000.

Dano was set to become a restricted free agent this off-season. The new deal gives the Jets the option to expose the 22-year-old in the upcoming expansion draft.

Dano put up four goals and seven assists in 38 NHL games last season. He also registered two assists in six games with the AHL’s Manitoba Moose. Dano missed nine weeks with a lower-body injury he suffered against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Dec. 29, 2016.

Winnipeg acquired Dano in the February 2016 trade that sent Andrew Ladd to the Chicago Blackhawks.