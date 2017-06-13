Police arrest two after masked men force their way into Halifax home

Police in Halifax say two masked men forced their way into a home and used a knife to threaten the resident Tuesday morning.

Police were called to a home on Acadia Street just before 2:00 a.m. after two men wearing black bandanas allegedly broke into the house.

They say the men fled in a car with two others, who were taken into custody after being stopped nearby.

The person in the home was taken to hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.