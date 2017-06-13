Crime
June 13, 2017 9:00 am
Updated: June 13, 2017 9:01 am

Police arrest two after masked men force their way into Halifax home

By Staff The Canadian Press

A Halifax police car is pictured outside Halifax Regional Police headquarters on Gottingen Street.

Global News/ File
Police in Halifax say two masked men forced their way into a home and used a knife to threaten the resident Tuesday morning.

Police were called to a home on Acadia Street just before 2:00 a.m. after two men wearing black bandanas allegedly broke into the house.

They say the men fled in a car with two others, who were taken into custody after being stopped nearby.

The person in the home was taken to hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

