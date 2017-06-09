Halifax police charge man after Bowlarama robbery

Halifax Regional Police have charged a man in connection to a robbery at a Bowlarama on Wednesday night.

According to police, a man was arrested without incident at an address on Gelnbourne Court in Halifax on Thursday night.

READ MORE: 3 face drug charges after Halifax police execute search warrant

The robbery occurred on Wednesday when officers responded to the call shortly before 6 p.m. and were advised that the suspect had approached the bar area indicating he had a weapon. He obtained an undisclosed amount of cash.

The man then fled on foot. Police searched the surrounding area but could not locate the man.

READ MORE: Suspicious death of 18-year-old woman in Dartmouth ruled a homicide

Darren Gerald Hall, 51, has been charged with robbery and possession of a weapon dangerous to the public peace.

He’s scheduled to appear in Halifax Provincial Court later today.