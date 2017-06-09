Crime
June 9, 2017 11:18 am

Halifax police charge man after Bowlarama robbery

By Online Producer/Reporter  Global News

FILE: Halifax police have charged a man in relation to a robbery on Wednesday

Cory McGraw/Global News
A A

Halifax Regional Police have charged a man in connection to a robbery at a Bowlarama on Wednesday night.

According to police, a man was arrested without incident at an address on Gelnbourne Court in Halifax on Thursday night.

Story continues below

READ MORE: 3 face drug charges after Halifax police execute search warrant

The robbery occurred on Wednesday when officers responded to the call shortly before 6 p.m. and were advised that the suspect had approached the bar area indicating he had a weapon. He obtained an undisclosed amount of cash.

The man then fled on foot. Police searched the surrounding area but could not locate the man.

READ MORE: Suspicious death of 18-year-old woman in Dartmouth ruled a homicide

Darren Gerald Hall, 51, has been charged with robbery and possession of a weapon dangerous to the public peace.

He’s scheduled to appear in Halifax Provincial Court later today.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Bowlarama
Crime
Darren Gerald Hall
Glenbourne Court
Halifax
Halifax crime
Halifax Regional Police
Robbery

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News