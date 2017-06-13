Rainbow flag raised at city hall for Saskatoon Pride Festival

The rainbow flag was raised at City Square on Monday, launching the official kick off of pride festivities in Saskatoon.

For a quarter of a century, the festival has been held to raise awareness and show support for the LGBTQ members of the community.

Organizers also lowered the flag to half-staff in honour those killed in the Orlando nightclub shooting one year ago.

49 patrons of Pulse died on June 12, 2016, the worst terror attack on American soil since 9/11.

“I think that the people in the community who feel that we’ve achieved enough and we need to stop being so loud and proud, maybe need to take a minute and step back and realize that every single one of those people that we lost is a human being and their life had value and they mattered,” Krystal Nieckar, co-chair of the Saskatoon Pride Festival, said.

This year will also mark the first time a Saskatoon mayor has taken part in the parade.

Charlie Clark will serve as the grand marshal.

“As a representative of the city, I want you to know that I have your back, that I support you and that I will work to do everything that I can to make sure that we can be an inclusive city, that we stand up against discrimination and that we speak out for true belonging,” Clark said.

A poetry reading and music showcase was held at the Frances Morrison library theatre on Monday evening as part of the festivities.

The Saskatoon Pride Festival runs until June 25, with the annual pride parade taking place on June 24.