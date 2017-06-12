Some Kelowna residents feel the worst of the flooding is over

Okanagan Lake and Mission Creek water levels are down – by about eight millimetres to be exact. But officials warn it’s too early to say the worst is over.

“I don’t think we’re at the place where we’ve levelled off,” Emergency Operations Centre spokesperson Kirsten Jones said.

But some residents are a little more optimistic.

Creekside resident Eric Leung has been studying Mission Creek for weeks. He said the stats show the danger should theoretically be over by no later than next weekend.

“Mission Creek water always goes down after Father’s Day, no exceptions,” he said.

Bud Truswell gets the floods from both sides. He lives where Mission Creek meets Okanagan Lake and has lived there all his life.

He too is convinced the worst is over.

“The lake is appearing like it’s starting to recede a little bit. And if I had to guess, we’ve seen the last of it unless we get a storm of some kind,” said Truswell.

There is rain in the forecast for the latter part of the week.

Officials say another hurdle they’re facing is how to deal with the tons of debris that has washed on shore.

Emergency officials said they need to come up with a plan for that too, but in the meantime are advising residents to leave the sandbags and debris where they are.