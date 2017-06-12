City of Vancouver unveils next wave of development for Cambie Corridor

The City of Vancouver is unveiling a draft plan for development along the Cambie Corridor, calling it its most aggressive push for housing yet.

The draft covers Phase Three of development in the area, a strip between Oak and Ontario streets that stretches from 16th Ave. to the north and the Fraser River to the south.

The proposal includes plans for 11,500 new homes in low-density neighbourhoods.

The city said it’s looking to meet its target through the development of townhomes, row houses, and rental housing.

Four thousand of the units are slated to be “affordable,” targeted at seniors and what the city is calling the “missing middle.”

Mayor Gregor Robertson said the city is working to secure the backing needed to subsidize some rents in the area.

“This is the first plan of its kind that has some focus on below market rental and trying to maximize the amount of rental housing that is below market. We’ll be working with provincial and federal governments to get more support for lower rent options in this corridor.”

Waiting for @CityofVancouver staff and @MayorGregor to announce housing strategy for Phase 3 of Cambie corridor. pic.twitter.com/vnmaGkAPQj — Emily Lazatin (@EmilyLazatin980) June 12, 2017

South Vancouver Planning Director Susan Haid said the city is looking to see housing developed that matches residents’ real incomes.

“That’s typically looking at the incomes that are below $50,000… $30,000 to $50,000. We’re then looking at in terms of the rent here to incomes for individuals in the $50,000 range, and for families in the $80,000 to $120,000 [range].”

Open Houses for Phase Three will be held this Thursday, June 15 and Saturday, June 17 at the Oakridge Centre Auditorium.