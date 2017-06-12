Erratic driving complaint leads to arrest of truck driver

West Kelowna RCMP pulled over a fully-loaded tractor trailer unit on Sunday, after reports that it was swerving all over Carrington Road.

Police caught up with the vehicle, hauling in excess of 100,000 pounds of lumber, in the area of Auburn Road industrial park.

After noticing signs of intoxication, the driver was given a roadside breathalyzer test, which he failed.

He was then taken to the Kelowna RCMP detachment for another breathalyzer test, which showed a blood alcohol content of more than twice the legal driving limit.

“The RCMP wish to thank those motorists who called in to report the erratic driving behaviour,” Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey said in a news release. “It is as a result of the actions of those concerned members of the motoring public and the officers at the scene that may have averted a tragedy and save someone’s life this weekend.”

The driver, a 41-year-old Surrey man, was issued a driving prohibition under the Motor Vehicle Act and faces potential criminal charges.

He was released from custody and is expected to appear in court on September 12.