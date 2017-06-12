Canada Day

Canada Day
June 12, 2017 4:15 pm

Global BC: Canada Day at Canada Place 2017

By Online News Producer  Global News

We invite you to join Global BC on Saturday, July 1 as we celebrate Canada’s 150 celebration during Canada 150 at Canada Place.

The Canada Day at Canada Place festivities will feature five performance stages starring headliner and rock singer-songwriter Sam Roberts, alongside Fefe Dobson, Hey Ocean!, Dragonette, Emerson Drive, Madeline Merlo and The Matinee, among others.

Free and family-friendly programming will include a citizenship ceremony welcoming 150 new Canadians, a Kids’ Zone and ending with the Canada Day Fireworks show on July 1, simulcast on Rock 101.

In addition to all the festivities, Global News will be broadcasting on location:

  • Global News at Noon
  • Global News Hour at 6

Also, from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and from 1:30 p.m. to 5:15 p.m. you’ll have a chance to have your free snapshot taken on the Global News set!

Did you have your picture taken? Click here to find it.

