St-Jean Boulevard undergoing major roadwork in DDO

For the past week, there’s been a new traffic pattern on St-Jean Boulevard in Dollard-des-Ormeaux.
Buckle up — it will likely be around for the rest of the summer.
“There’s all these detours,” Oriana Gagnon, a commuter from Verdun, said. “It’s a drag.”
Workers are tearing up part of the road to do maintenance on gas, hydro and fibre-optic lines.
READ MORE: West Island roads among those making list of worst roads in Quebec
The end result is that some lanes of St-Jean Boulevard are closed, and potentially confusing detours have cropped up.
“It’s confusing I think,” Gagnon added.
The work is slated to last until the end of the summer.
The work is taking place south of Shakespeare, up to the Pointe-Claire border, and some commuters said it adds about a half hour each way.
Dollard-des-Ormeaux officials said companies like Hydro-Québec can service their lines whenever they wish, and that traffic concerns are out of the city’s hands.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.