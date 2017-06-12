St-Jean Boulevard undergoing major roadwork in DDO

For the past week, there’s been a new traffic pattern on St-Jean Boulevard in Dollard-des-Ormeaux.

Construction started a week ago on St-Jean Boulevard, creating traffic headache. @Global_Montreal pic.twitter.com/EjrBDt80x0 — Billy Shields (@billyshields) June 12, 2017

Buckle up — it will likely be around for the rest of the summer.

“There’s all these detours,” Oriana Gagnon, a commuter from Verdun, said. “It’s a drag.”

Workers are tearing up part of the road to do maintenance on gas, hydro and fibre-optic lines.

The end result is that some lanes of St-Jean Boulevard are closed, and potentially confusing detours have cropped up.

“It’s confusing I think,” Gagnon added.

The work is slated to last until the end of the summer.

The work is taking place south of Shakespeare, up to the Pointe-Claire border, and some commuters said it adds about a half hour each way.

Dollard-des-Ormeaux officials said companies like Hydro-Québec can service their lines whenever they wish, and that traffic concerns are out of the city’s hands.