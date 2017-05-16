West Island streets make list of worst roads in Quebec

Two West Island streets have been included in a list of the worst roads in Quebec, according to an annual CAA-Quebec survey.

Labrosse Avenue in Pointe Claire and Saint-Charles Boulevard in Kirkland received special mentions on the list, along with Côte Saint-Luc Road and Pie IX Boulevard.

Gouin Boulevard East placed fourth, and has made the list before.

Top of the list was Kilmar Road in Grenville-sur-la-Rouge in the Laurentians.

The online, voluntary survey, called the “Worst Roads Campaign,” was conducted between April and May this year, and heard from close to 10,000 people included motorists, cyclists and pedestrians, according to CAA-Quebec.

“The campaign is much more than a way for road users to let off steam,” said CAA-Quebec spokesperson Sophie Gagnon.

She pointed out it’s a way for citizens to help make a difference.

“Last year, for example, nine of the 10 roads on our list were subsequently repaired or included in a medium- or long-term roadworks plan,” Gagnon said.

CAA-Quebec said that in six months, the organization will issue a report on any work done on the roads mentioned in the survey.