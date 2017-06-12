Councillors to receive public housing update at London city hall

City politicians will be given an update Monday on the status of public housing in London.

Josh Browne, who became CEO of the London and Middlesex Housing Corporation (LMHC) last year, will provide an update to the strategic priorities and policy committee on their aging infrastructure and strategic plan moving forward.

READ MORE: LMHC says $223M needed to maintain public housing in London

Earlier this year, councillors learned it will cost $223 million over the next five years to maintain their current properties.

Browne tells AM980 they are at a critical point in their history.

“Our message now is it’s not the time to panic but it certainly is a time to plan, and that’s what we went forward with when we presented that information to the city a few weeks ago,” he said. “We do have a significant amount of work to do.”

Browne adds they need to upgrade air conditioning units and repair heating, plumbing, ventilation and elevators.

READ MORE: The United Way receives $375k to tackle poverty in London

The LMHC currently has 3,200 units at 31 properties across London and Middlesex county with 2,800 people on the waiting list.

The organization is the largest provider of rent-geared-to-income housing in the area.

The strategic priorities and policy committee meeting starts at 4 p.m.