The United Way receives $375k to tackle poverty in London

A decision by city council to rubber stamp a $375,000 investment into The United Way didn’t come with the same spirited debate as it did at the committee level last week.

In fact, it came with no debate at all.

“We had a full discussion on this matter at committee,” said Coun. Phil Squire, the lone vote against giving the agency $125,000 a year for three years to take action on reducing poverty in the city.

“I was satisfied with [the] discussion. I voted against it, and I just want to vote against it again with no expectation of persuading any of my colleagues to change their mind or anything. I do this in anticipation of maybe shortening the meeting,” he said before taking a seat again, and prompting a laugh from Mayor Matt Brown.

“Wow, take note everybody.”

During last week’s discussion, Squire told colleagues that funding could be better allocated to poverty initiatives such as free transit for youth — a cause he has championed.

He and Coun. Mo Salih were the only two during last Tuesday’s committee meeting to vote against giving money to the United Way, which will be used to act on 112 recommendations aimed at reducing poverty, developed by the the mayor’s advisory panel on poverty.

Salih wasn’t present for Tuesday night’s full council vote, which was passed 12-1.