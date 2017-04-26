City committee backs passing poverty challenges to London United Way

The United Way is one step closer to taking over the implementation of London’s poverty panel recommendations, but it didn’t come without a spirited debate at city hall.

The community and protective services committee reviewed a staff report that recommended the agency receive $125,000 a year for three years to take action on the 112 recommendations aimed at reducing poverty in London.

“It’s dollars that will be well spent,” said Mayor Matt Brown.

“When we consider that 68,000 people experience poverty in our community every single day, it’s less than $2 per individual.”

During the meeting, Coun. Phil Squire expressed his opposition to the move.

“To have the poverty panel at this point in time passed off to another party when I think there’s still work for us to do as a council and at city hall is not the approach that I would have taken at this particular point in time,” said Squire.

“I’m not faulting anyone, this is just not the approach that I would have taken.”

Squire said funding could be better allocated for poverty initiatives, such as free transit for youth — a cause he has championed.

Coun. Maureen Cassidy said bringing on the United Way would be a step in the right direction.

“I specifically and directly heard from people with lived experience in poverty, who through this process said, ‘I have hope, I have hope for the first time that something different is going to happen,'” she said.

The committee voted 4-2 in favour of the staff recommendation. The final decision will go to full council next week.