11,000-litre oil spill after semi-truck rolls on Highway 63, cleanup to take days: RCMP

The RCMP said a hazmat response team and Alberta Environment have been called in to clean up 11,000 litres of oil that spilled into a ditch south of Boyle, Alta., when a semi-truck rolled over on Highway 63 Saturday night.

Police said officers were called to the single-vehicle crash on Highway 63 at Township Road 634 at about 9:30 p.m.

The 22-year-old Edmonton woman driving the truck was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Mounties said the highway is partially closed and could be for several days until the cleanup is complete. One lane of traffic alternating both north and southbound on the highway will remain in effect until then.

Drivers are asked to be cautious when passing workers on the highway.

The RCMP said it’s investigating what caused the crash.