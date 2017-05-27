Highway 63 shut down in northern Alberta after semi-truck rolls, spills natural gas condensate

The busiest highway connecting Edmonton to northern Alberta was shut down in both directions Friday night as police investigated a single-vehicle rollover that resulted in a spill of hydrocarbon liquids.

Shortly before 10 p.m., Boyle RCMP said Highway 63 was shut down at Kilometre 89 as they investigated a semi-truck rollover and emergency crews worked to clean up and contain the subsequent spill.

Mounties said they believe the southbound semi-truck lost control before rolling into the centre median. No injuries were reported but a natural gas condensate spilled on the road.

They did not say how much had leaked but said there was no danger to the public.

The crash location is north of Wandering River.

The RCMP said there is no timetable for when the road will reopen and is advising drivers to use Highway 881 as an alternate route.