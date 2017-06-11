Molotov cocktail hurled into Paris restaurant, 3 suffer serious burns: reports
A dozen people suffered burn injuries after a Molotov cocktail was hurled into a restaurant in the northeastern suburbs of Paris on Sunday evening, according to French media reports.
Firefighters were called to the restaurant, located in a five-storey building, just before 8:30 p.m., French newspaper Le Figaro reported.
Paris-based reporter Clement Lanot tweeted that two of the victims were in serious condition, citing a spokesperson.
The fire was the result of a botched robbery attempt, Lanot said, adding that the restaurant was completely destroyed.
Terrorism has been ruled out as a factor, Le Dauphine libere reported.
