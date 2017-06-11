Crime
June 11, 2017 7:37 pm

Molotov cocktail hurled into Paris restaurant, 3 suffer serious burns: reports

By National Online Journalist  Global News

Stock photo of a fire truck in Paris.

Wikimedia Commons
A A

A dozen people suffered burn injuries after a Molotov cocktail was hurled into a restaurant in the northeastern suburbs of Paris on Sunday evening, according to French media reports.

Firefighters were called to the restaurant, located in a five-storey building, just before 8:30 p.m., French newspaper Le Figaro reported.

Paris-based reporter Clement Lanot tweeted that two of the victims were in serious condition, citing a spokesperson.

The fire was the result of a botched robbery attempt, Lanot said, adding that the restaurant was completely destroyed.

Terrorism has been ruled out as a factor, Le Dauphine libere reported.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Arson
Botched Robbery
burn injuries
Burns
Molotov Cocktail
Paris
Paris arson
Paris fire
Paris molotov cocktail
Paris restaurant fire
restaurant fire

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News