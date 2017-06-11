Kelowna RCMP search for masked armed robber

Kelowna RCMP are hoping the public can help them track down a masked robber who struck a Mac’s convenience store early Sunday morning.

Police say just before 6 a.m., a man entered the Mac’s store on Richter Street brandishing a silver pistol.

He demanded cash, then fled on foot. The lone employee in the store was not injured.

The K-9 unit was brought to the scene to help with the search. Two items believed to be related to the robbery were recovered.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kelowna RCMP detachment or Crime Stoppers.