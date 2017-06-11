Canada
June 11, 2017 6:03 pm

Kelowna RCMP search for masked armed robber

By Anchor/Reporter  Global News
A A

Kelowna RCMP are hoping the public can help them track down a masked robber who struck a Mac’s convenience store early Sunday morning.

Police say just before 6 a.m., a man entered the Mac’s store on Richter Street brandishing a silver pistol.

He demanded cash, then fled on foot.  The lone employee in the store was not injured.

2017-30999-1

The K-9 unit was brought to the scene to help with the search.  Two items believed to be related to the robbery were recovered.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kelowna RCMP detachment or Crime Stoppers.

 

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Kelowna
Mac's
Okanagan
Robbery

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News