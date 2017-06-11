Helicopters look for boater missing on northern Alberta river amid ‘dangerous search conditions’

The RCMP said one of its service helicopters and a privately owned helicopter are searching for a missing boater on the Smokey River northeast of Grande Prairie, Alta. on Sunday, amid what it called “dangerous search conditions.”

Police said officers responded to a call about a missing boater on the river near River Stone Golf Course shortly before 7 p.m. Saturday evening.

They said a man had been canoeing on the river with two women when the canoe capsized earlier in the day. According to police, all three were able to grab onto a log and float for a number of hours and eventually the two women were able to swim to shore.

Mounties said the man did not try swimming to shore because of fatigue.

An initial search of the area involved a STARS air ambulance, a search and rescue team from Grande Prairie and the Grovedale and County Fire Rescue. The search team found the two women along the side of the river. Police said both were suffering from hypothermia.

The RCMP said high levels of fast-moving water along with large debris floating down the river forced them to suspend a ground search for the man, although the aerial search is ongoing.

The area where the boat capsized is located about 65 kilometres northeast of Grande Prairie.