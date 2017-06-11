Alberta Environment issues high streamflow advisory for Whitecourt area

Elevated water levels that could create “dangerous situations or lead to flooding” prompted Alberta Environment to issue a high streamflow advisory on Sunday for the Athabasca and McLeod Rivers and their tributaries, including those in the Whitecourt area.

In an Emergency Alert, the government said rivers “are nearing peak flow levels” and access to the local Riverboat Park has been closed.

High Water Level Alert Jun11 202PM Take necessary precautions. Whitecourt https://t.co/B6uO3E9qa7 #ABemerg #ABflood — AB Emergencyalert (@AB_EmergAlert) June 11, 2017

People in the area are asked to avoid rivers, valleys and low-lying areas and to follow instructions from local authorities.

