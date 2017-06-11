Canada
June 11, 2017 2:15 pm
Updated: June 11, 2017 2:21 pm

Watch Live: NDP leadership debate in Newfoundland

Jessica Vomiero By National Online Journalist  Global News

WATCH the NDP Leadership debate live.

The five NDP leadership candidates attend their fourth debate on Sunday. The candidates in the running to replace NDP leader Tom Mulcair are Timmins MP Charlie Angus, Manitoba MP Niki Ashton, Guy Caron, Peter Julian and Ontario MPP Jagmeet Singh.

Former candidate Pat Stogran dropped out of the race on June 3, a little over a week prior to this debate.

The race for the NDP leadership ends this October.

More to come.

